The Nationals’ trade talks for White Sox closer David Robertson are seemingly at an impasse, so expect Washington’s pursuit of bullpen help to continue all spring. The party line is that the Nats are happy with their internal options—Shawn Kelley, Koda Glover, Blake Treinen, etc.—but after striking out on free agents Mark Melancon and Kenley Jansen, what else can they say?

Winter Report Card: Washington Nationals