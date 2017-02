Preliminary Grade (Feb. 16): B+

Key moves since preliminary grade: None

After spending big in the free agent market over the past two winters, the Cubs showed significant restraint this time around. The only real quibble is the extent to which the defending champions have taken on health risks (pitchers Brett Anderson, Wade Davis and Koji Uehara and outfielder Jon Jay), and that they didn’t aim higher in replacing centerfielder Dexter Fowler.