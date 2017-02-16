Preliminary Grade (Feb. 10): A-

Key moves since preliminary grade: Signed OF Franklin Gutierrez and IF Chase Utley

The Dodgers put the finishing touches on a strong offseason with a pair of late deals. Though he’s no longer an elite centerfielder, Gutierrez punches well above his weight against lefties, hitting .280/.373/.511 with 20 homers in 329 PA against them in 2015 and '16; he shores up a glaring need even in an already-crowded outfield. Utley, brought back for just $2 million plus incentives, can still be useful in a bench role.