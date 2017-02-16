Preliminary Grade (Jan. 20): B+

Key moves since preliminary grade: None

Milwaukee's rebuilding program has yielded a very strong farm system, albeit one whose full impact won’t be felt for awhile. The Brewers made interesting, low-cost bets on pitcher Neftali Feliz and outfielder Eric Thames. The question is how much longer they can wait on trading former NL MVP Ryan Braun—and absorbing a significant chunk of his remaining contract, which has four guaranteed years and $72 million left on it entering this season—before age and injuries catch up to him.