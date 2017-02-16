Preliminary Grade (Feb. 2): C-

Key moves since preliminary grade: Re-signed LHP Jerry Blevins and RHP Fernando Salas

Other than retaining Yoenis Cespedes with a four-year, $110 million contract—the winter’s largest contract, which is not something that might have been expected from the Mets given their recent financial issues—it was a very quiet winter in Queens, with no additions to the major league roster. The outfield is still a collection of mismatched parts, the loss of Bartolo Colon from the rotation won’t be painless and while the moves to retain Blevins and Salas bolster the bullpen, they should have done more in light of the looming domestic violence-related suspension of closer Jeurys Familia.