Oakland Athletics: C+

Key moves since preliminary grade: Signed RHP Santiago Casilla and IF Adam Rosales; signed OF Alejandro De Aza, and LHP Ross Detwiler to minor league contracts; traded OF Brett Eibner to Dodgers for 3B Jordan Tarsovich; traded LHP Dillon Overton to Mariners for C Jason Goldstein.

In a winter where the A's focus has been on short-term moves that won't compromise the club's long-term outlook, the return of Casilla—who pitched for Oakland from 2004 to '09, initially under the name Jairo Garcia—gives the team four experienced closers, guaranteeing that GM David Forst will get phone calls in July from contenders needing bullpen help. 

