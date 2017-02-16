MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates: C-

Preliminary Grade (Jan. 27): C-

Key moves since preliminary grade: Acquired 2B Phil Gosselin from Diamondbacks for RHP Frank Duncan; acquired RHP Pat Light from Twins for a player to be named later

It’s a testament to the work of GM Neal Huntington and his front office cohorts that the Pirates have raised the level of expectations to the point that a quiet offseason after a playoff-free campaign—their first since 2012—feels like a disappointment. Even so, the minor league system continues to produce quality reinforcements, and the reshuffling of their outfield to put Starling Marte in center and the still-un-traded Andrew McCutchen in right could help the team both in the short term (via improved defense) and the long one (by restoring Cutch’s trade value). 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters