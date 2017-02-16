Preliminary Grade (Feb. 2): A-

Key moves since preliminary grade: Traded C Jesus Sucre to Rays for player to be named later.

Remarkably, the majors’ busiest GM, Jerry Dipoto, more or less sat on his hands since our original grade. His only move in that time was to trade away a third-string catcher who got all of 29 major league plate appearances in 2016. Dipoto has bet heavily on speed, defense and a risk-heavy rotation at the expense of proven offensive production, particularly at the corners; it could pay off or go sideways in a hurry.