MLB

Seattle Mariners: B+

Preliminary Grade (Feb. 2): A-

Key moves since preliminary grade: Traded C Jesus Sucre to Rays for player to be named later.

Remarkably, the majors’ busiest GM, Jerry Dipoto, more or less sat on his hands since our original grade. His only move in that time was to trade away a third-string catcher who got all of 29 major league plate appearances in 2016. Dipoto has bet heavily on speed, defense and a risk-heavy rotation at the expense of proven offensive production, particularly at the corners; it could pay off or go sideways in a hurry.  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters