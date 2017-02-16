MLB

Texas Rangers: B

Preliminary Grade (Feb. 15): B

Key moves since preliminary grade: None

Even with the return of Mike Napoli, the first base/DH solution (which also includes non-roster invitee James Loney) isn’t much of an upgrade on last year’s Mitch Moreland/Prince Fielder disasterpiece, and Andrew Cashner is far from the promising pitcher he once was. The best news here is that the late-season acquisitions of catcher Jonathan Lucroy, reliever Jeremy Jeffress and outfielder Carlos Gomez (who re-signed via free agency) look more important than ever.

Final Grade: B

