MLB

Toronto Blue Jays: C

Preliminary Grade (Feb. 7): C-

Key moves since preliminary grade: None

Toronto saved some face by bringing back slugger Jose Bautista on a one-year-plus-options deal, but the production from the rest of the outfield—which lost Michael Saunders to the Phillies in free agency—is in question. Elsewhere in the lineup, 1B/DH options Kendrys Morales and Steven Pearce (and the continued presence of Justin Smoak, for some reason) won’t offset the loss of Edwin Encarnacion, who moved to the Indians.

