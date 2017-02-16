Preliminary Grade (Feb. 7): C-

Key moves since preliminary grade: None

Toronto saved some face by bringing back slugger Jose Bautista on a one-year-plus-options deal, but the production from the rest of the outfield—which lost Michael Saunders to the Phillies in free agency—is in question. Elsewhere in the lineup, 1B/DH options Kendrys Morales and Steven Pearce (and the continued presence of Justin Smoak, for some reason) won’t offset the loss of Edwin Encarnacion, who moved to the Indians.