Preliminary Grade (Feb. 14): C+

Key moves since preliminary grade: None

The Nationals' ongoing failure to land their free agent targets has taken a noticeable toll. This winter their inability to re-sign Mark Melancon or come up with an adequate replacement on the free agent market has left them scrambling for a closer atop a rickety-looking bullpen. And when they couldn't sign outfielder Yoenis Cespedes they had to go for a trade of the White Sox' Adam Eaton instead, which cost them pitching propects Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. Still, Eaton and newly acquired first baseman Adam Lind should help balance the lineup, and a full season of shortstop Trea Turner is a big improvement as well.