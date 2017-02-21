MLB

Report: Facebook in talks to live stream a weekly MLB game

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Facebook is in talks to live stream a weekly Major Baseball game in 2017, according to Jessica Toonkel of Reuters.

Facebook has experimented with streaming sports and are expected to stream 46 matches from the Mexican soccer league Liga MX in 2017. Other previous sports broadcasted include international basketball and table tennis.

Twitter broadcasted a number of NFL games last season.

A representative for Facebook and MLB declined to comment to Reuters and no specific details of what games would be broadcast have been finalized or made public.

