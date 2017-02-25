MLB

Jose Fernandez's daughter was born on Friday

Down
enlarge
Winners and losers from the MLB off-season
1:17 | MLB
Winners and losers from the MLB off-season
SI Wire
an hour ago

Jose Fernandez's daughter was born on Friday, according to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

Fernandez's girlfriend, Maria Arias, gave birth to a baby girl named Penelope. The name was picked out shortly after the couple discovered the baby's sex.

Fernandez died a month later in a tragic boating accident. He was 24 years old.

At Fernandez's funeral, his agent Scott Boras mentioned the young pitcher's excitement to become a father.

Jose Fernandez's death hit hard for the Marlins, baseball and Cuban-Americans

"He wanted to know, am I going to be a good father?” Boras said during the eulogy, according to the Herald. “And I told him, you’re going to be a great father because you’re going to treat your child in the same way that your mother treated you and you’ll know exactly what to do," he said. "The next day he ordered a baseball glove in all those colors he loved and he put ‘Penelope’ on it."

The height and weight of the baby have not been made public yet.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters