Jose Fernandez's daughter was born on Friday, according to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

Fernandez's girlfriend, Maria Arias, gave birth to a baby girl named Penelope. The name was picked out shortly after the couple discovered the baby's sex.

Fernandez died a month later in a tragic boating accident. He was 24 years old.

At Fernandez's funeral, his agent Scott Boras mentioned the young pitcher's excitement to become a father.

"He wanted to know, am I going to be a good father?” Boras said during the eulogy, according to the Herald. “And I told him, you’re going to be a great father because you’re going to treat your child in the same way that your mother treated you and you’ll know exactly what to do," he said. "The next day he ordered a baseball glove in all those colors he loved and he put ‘Penelope’ on it."

The height and weight of the baby have not been made public yet.