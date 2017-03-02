MLB

Red Sox pitcher David Price awaiting results of MRI on sore left elbow

0:38 | MLB
Red Sox pitcher David Price to have MRI on sore left elbow
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price is awaiting the results of an MRI on his left elbow after experiencing soreness, according to multiple media reports.

Price experienced the discomfort in the arm after pitching a simulated game on Tuesday and underwent the MRI on Wednesday, the Boston Globe reports. He has been scratched from his scheduled spring training start Sunday against the Atlanta Braves.

According to ESPN, Red Sox manager John Farrell said that Price's elbow discomfort is more significant than in the past and that the team is concerned.

Price, 31, will be starting his second season with Boston after signing a seven-year, $217 million contract during the 2015 off-season. The five-time All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner went 17–9 with a 3.99 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 230 innings last season.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters