Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price is awaiting the results of an MRI on his left elbow after experiencing soreness, according to multiple media reports.

Price experienced the discomfort in the arm after pitching a simulated game on Tuesday and underwent the MRI on Wednesday, the Boston Globe reports. He has been scratched from his scheduled spring training start Sunday against the Atlanta Braves.

According to ESPN, Red Sox manager John Farrell said that Price's elbow discomfort is more significant than in the past and that the team is concerned.

Price, 31, will be starting his second season with Boston after signing a seven-year, $217 million contract during the 2015 off-season. The five-time All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner went 17–9 with a 3.99 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 230 innings last season.

- Scooby Axson