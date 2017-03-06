MLB

Israel stuns South Korea with upset win to open 2017 World Baseball Classic

4:19 | MLB
Was Rob Manfred justified in being upset with lack of MLB rule changes?

Quickly

  • The 2017 WBC got started with a bang, as Israel downed South Korea in extra innings thanks to the heroics of some truly no-name players.
Jon Tayler
an hour ago

The biggest underdog in the World Baseball Classic started the tournament off with a shocking upset, as Israel defeated South Korea, 2–1, in a frenzied and taut extra-innings matchup in Seoul. The victory is Israel's first ever in the WBC (in its first ever tournament, no less) and puts Korea at risk of a second straight first-round exit as group play got underway in the 2017 edition. It's an especially impressive showing for a team that started Jason Marquis in its first game, featured the likes of Ike Davis and Sam Fuld in the lineup, doesn't have a single major leaguer on its roster and came into the WBC as the longest shot in it.

Those who woke up early for Monday's opener—it started at 4:30 a.m. on the East Coast here in the United States—got a low-scoring affair, but one with plenty of scoring chances for each side. Israel took the early advantage in the second inning, loading the bases on two walks and a double and pushing across its first run on a free pass by Indians minor leaguer Tyler Krieger, but was unable to get anything more, leaving the sacks filled on a strikeout by Scott Burcham (remember that name) and a groundout by Fuld. Korea answered in the fifth, putting two runners on via a walk and a hit-by-pitch and cashing one in on a one-out RBI single by Geonchang Seo, though like Israel, Korea wasn't able to do more damage.

That was the theme of the day, as both teams left plenty of men on base—14 for Israel, nine for South Korea, including the bases loaded in the seventh and eighth for Israel. That seventh-inning rally for Israel probably should've resulted in a run: With two outs and the bases full, indy league player Blake Gailen ran the count to 3–1, then looked to have ball four, but the outside pitch was questionably called a strike by the home plate umpire, and Gailen eventually lined out to end the frame. In the eighth, Israel again loaded the bases via a walk, a double and an intentional free pass, but Krieger grounded into a force out before Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh came in to punch out Burcham, freezing him on a 1–2 fastball away to keep it tied at one.

Despite those near escapes, though, Korea couldn't push across a run of its own despite putting two on in the sixth and again in the eighth. In the latter inning, Korea had runners on first and third with one out, but Israel let a foul pop-up off the bat of Byung-hun Min drop in rightfield, then got Min to ground into a force out, with the runner nailed at home, before ending the threat on a pop out. Korea then ran itself out of a potential rally in the ninth, with Yongkyu Lee drawing a two-out walk but getting caught stealing by Ryan Lavarnway to take the game into extras.

In the 10th, Israel finally broke through. With Oh replaced by Chang-Yong Lim, Israel pieced together the winning rally on a one-out walk by Davis and a single by Lavarnway that moved him to third. On a 1–1 count, Krieger inexplicably went to bunt and popped it up to Lim, but Burcham, who had twice left the bases loaded, came through with an infield single that second baseman Seo got to but couldn't corral, bringing pinch-runner Mike Meyers home from third. From there, reliever Josh Zeid—in his third inning of work—retired Korea 1-2-3 in the bottom of the frame, striking out ex-Mariners slugger Dae-ho Lee to finish the upset.

With the win, Israel jumps to the top of Pool A, which also consists of Chinese Taipei and the Netherlands. The lowest-ranked team in the tournament and one that only made it in after winning the final qualifier in September (against the powerhouses of Great Britain, Pakistan and Brazil), Israel now has a viable path to the second round if it can win another game. Korea, meanwhile, likely needs to win both of its remaining group play games to avoid another early exit.

Both teams will be back in action soon, with Israel getting just a short break before it takes on Chinese Taipei at 10 p.m. ET tonight. Korea, meanwhile, draws the Netherlands—which pulled off perhaps the biggest upset in WBC history when it beat the Dominican Republic twice in group play in 2009—in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Pool B will also get started tomorrow with a fantastic matchup between Japan and Cuba at 5 a.m. ET in Tokyo, followed by Cuba taking on China at 10 p.m. ET.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters