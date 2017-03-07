MLB

Los Angeles Angels

Few players could lend the tournament more stateside credibility than Mike Trout, but alas, the reigning AL MVP will not participate, and the Angels' delegation is particularly thin. Relievers Jose Alvarez and Yusmeiro Petit are on Team Venezuela, but the more interesting participant is Andrelton Simmons, who even on a Netherlands team laden with talented natural shortstops (Xander Bogaerts, Didi Gregorius and Jurickson Profar are the others) but should get first dibs on the position given his fielding wizardry.

