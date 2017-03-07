Beyond pitcher Edinson Volquez (Dominican Republic) and infielder Martin Prado (Venezuela), the Latin representative that Marlins fans should check out is righthanded pitcher Tayron Guerrero, a triple-digit flamethrower who will come out of Colombia's bullpen. That said, few teams are bolstering Team USA's squad more than the Marlins, with 2013 holdovers Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich providing star power—and, given that they combined to hit 48 homers for Miami last season, plain old power—to the American outfield.