MLB

Miami Marlins

Beyond pitcher Edinson Volquez (Dominican Republic) and infielder Martin Prado (Venezuela), the Latin representative that Marlins fans should check out is righthanded pitcher Tayron Guerrero, a triple-digit flamethrower who will come out of Colombia's bullpen. That said, few teams are bolstering Team USA's squad more than the Marlins, with 2013 holdovers Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich providing star power—and, given that they combined to hit 48 homers for Miami last season, plain old power—to the American outfield.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters