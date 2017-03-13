Video: Tim Tebow records first Grapefruit League hit

MLB

Tim Tebow recorded his first spring training hit in Monday’s game against the Marlins. 

Tebow went hitless in his first eight Grapefruit League at-bats before poking a single through the shortstop hole against Miami’s Kyle Lobstein in the fifth inning on Monday. 

Tebow’s inclusion in Monday’s lineup came as a surprise after manager Terry Collins said Friday that he didn’t expect Tebow to make any more spring training appearances this year. 

Tebow was the designated hitter in his spring training debut on Wednesday and played the outfield in his next two games. 

The 29-year-old batted .194 with a .242 slugging percentage in 19 Arizona Fall League games last year. 

