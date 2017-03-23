MLB

Cubs president Theo Epstein tops Fortune's greatest leaders list

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein topped Fortune Magazine's annual list of the world's 50 greatest leaders.

Epstein, 43, was cited by the magazine as the "wunderkind executive who realized he would need to grow as a leader in order to replicate in Chicago the success he’d had with the Boston Red Sox."

In 2004, at age 28, Epstein became the youngest general manager in the history of Major League Basball when he was hired by the Red Sox.

The Red Sox went on to win the World Series in 2004, breaking an 86-year drought without a title. Boston also won the championship in 2007.

Epstein was hired by Cubs in October 2011 to help that franchise get over their championship drought.

Last season, the Cubs finally got their first championship since 1908 in a thrilling seven-game World Series victory over the Cleveland Indians.

The only other sports figure on this year's list is Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, who is 11th on the list.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters