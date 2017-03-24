MLB

Report: Pirates’ Jung Ho Kang denied visa to enter U.S., may not play this season

Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang has been denied a visa and is unable to enter the United States, leaving his status for this season in doubt, according to a Korean media report.

Kang was arrested in December for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident, his third drunk-driving arrest in his home country. He received a suspended eight-month jail sentence earlier this month. Kang recently filed an appeal, which will reportedly be heard in early April. Kang is also suspected of a drunk-driving offense in a country other than Korea or the U.S., according to the report.

Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Thursday that Kang will not be ready for Opening Day.

Kang has been Pittsburgh’s starting third baseman for the last two years. David Freese is expected to fill that role in Kang’s absence.

