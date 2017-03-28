MLB

Report: Trump could throw out first pitch at Nationals home opener

1:28 | MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Top picks for the 2017 season
SI Wire
35 minutes ago

President Donald J. Trump may throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day for the Washington Nationals, POLITICO reports.

According to the report, Trump is in talks with the Nationals about throwing the first pitch. Washington's home opener is Monday against the Miami Marlins.

Trump could also join regional broadcasters in the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network booth after the pitch.

John Angelos, the son of Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos, appeared lukewarm on the idea of Trump throwing a pitch at an Orioles game.

"Ultimately that decision is with the ownership group as to what major politicians and political figures and societal figures they want to invite,” Angelos said on the B-More Opinionated podcast. "I know that the administration has taken a lot of criticism for its controversial positions.

"I think more so perhaps for statements made both during the campaign and since the administration came in concerning things that are considered to be problematic from a race, ethnicity, religious, gender, disability. People in those communities have been spoken about very negatively by a candidate and now president," Angelos added.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters