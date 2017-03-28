President Donald J. Trump may throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day for the Washington Nationals, POLITICO reports.

According to the report, Trump is in talks with the Nationals about throwing the first pitch. Washington's home opener is Monday against the Miami Marlins.

Trump could also join regional broadcasters in the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network booth after the pitch.

John Angelos, the son of Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos, appeared lukewarm on the idea of Trump throwing a pitch at an Orioles game.

"Ultimately that decision is with the ownership group as to what major politicians and political figures and societal figures they want to invite,” Angelos said on the B-More Opinionated podcast. "I know that the administration has taken a lot of criticism for its controversial positions.

"I think more so perhaps for statements made both during the campaign and since the administration came in concerning things that are considered to be problematic from a race, ethnicity, religious, gender, disability. People in those communities have been spoken about very negatively by a candidate and now president," Angelos added.

