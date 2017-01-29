Spurs coach Gregg Popovich spoke out against Donald Trump’s travel ban for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries on Saturday, calling the rollout “Keystone Kops.”

“As you already know, I have lots of thoughts about what we’ve done to ourselves as a country and what we’ve allowed to happen,” Popovich told reporters. “But we’ll see where this goes. Obviously the roll-out today was Keystone Kops-like by any measure with objectivity. Whether you want to say it’s good or bad is irrelevant. But it was Keystone Kops, and that’s scary.”

The coach has been very outspoken in recent months, calling him immature and divisive, and going on a long rant after Trump’s election in which he ripped him for “xenophobic, homophobic, racist, misogynistic” comments.

Trump signed an executive order Friday evening banning people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the United States. The ban extends to permanent legal U.S. residents and those with valid visas. A federal judge issued an emergency ruling Saturday night halting parts of the provision.