Giannis Antetokounmpo says his 15-year-old brother Alex is going to be better than him

34 minutes ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best young players in the NBA. The Greek Freak is 22, he just started the all-star game and he does ridiculous things like this pretty often. 

But if you take Giannis for his word, he's not even the best basketball player in his family. He told TMZ at All–Star Weekend that his 15-year-old brother Alex, who is 6'3'', will be better than he is. Perhaps the older Antetokounmpo was just saying this to be nice—he was with Alex, after all—but if he's being serious, this is very scary.

Alex isn't the only basketball-playing Antentokounmpo brother. Giannis's older brother, Thanasis, was drafted by the Knicks and now plays professionally for MoraBanc Andorra in the Spanish Liga ACB. The fourth brother, Kostas, is a 6'10'' freshman who plays for Dayton. 

