Charles Oakley to attend Knicks-Cavaliers game in Cleveland

15 minutes ago

Charles Oakley told ESPN's Jeff Goodman that will attend the Knicks-Cavaliers game in Cleveland on Thursday. 

"Oak will be in his hometown of Cleveland," Oakley's spokesman Akhtar Farzaie said. "When in Cleveland, he always tried to attend a Cavs game." 

Oakley, who played 10 seasons for the Knicks, was ejected from Madison Square Garden and arrested on assault charges on Feb. 9. Oakley denied any wrongdoing and said he was ejected at the request of Knicks owner James Dolan, while the Knicks released a statement accusing Oakley of abusive behavior and suggesting he get help.

The Knicks initially banned Oakley from MSG indefinitely.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Michael Jordan, who was teammates with Oakley with the Bulls and Wizards, recently facilitated a conversation between Dolan and Oakley. In a statement, the NBA said Dolan had lifted the ban and hoped Oakley would return to MSG as his guest soon. Oakley told SI's Maggie Gray that "some things cannot be solved." 

Oakley was invited to the Cavaliers game by Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, according to Peter Vecsey. 

