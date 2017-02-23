Give and Go: Can Magic Johnson save the Lakers?

Give and Go: Can Magic Johnson save the Lakers?

NBA teams are in the final hours of trade talks leading up to the 3 p.m. deadline.

While the biggest deal so far involves the Kings trading DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans for a package including Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, a top-three protected 2017 first-round pick and Philadelphia's 2017 second-round pick, many teams are looking to make moves to improve playoff positioning or dump salaries.

In other NBA news affecting the trade market, the Lakers named Magic Johnson the team's President of Basketball Operations. General manager Mitch Kupchak and EVP of Basketball Operations Jim Buss were both relieved of their duties. Rob Pelinka, a power agent who represents Kobe Bryant and James Harden, has emerged as likely the Lakers' next general manager.

All that, and there is still ample time for the league's general managers to wheel and deal before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

9:30 a.m.

• Ricky Rubio is still a “significant” target for the Knicks. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)

• The Raptors are weighing whether to deal a first-rounder and presumably Jared Sullinger’s expiring deal for Suns wing P.J. Tucker. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

• Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and “especially” Nikola Mirotic are in play on the Bulls’ end today. (Stein, ESPN)

• The Suns are looking to deal Brandon Knight, Tyson Chandler and other veterans, but have struggled this week to find takers. (Stein, ESPN)

9 a.m. ET Thursday

• The Celtics and Bulls are expected to have some type of trade dialogue surrounding Jimmy Butler before the deadline. (K.C. Johnson, Chicago Tribune)

• Chicago is Jahlil Okafor’s preferred trade destination. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

• The Bulls thus far are not interested in dealing a first round pick and a player for Jahlil Okafor, which has been Philly’s asking price. (K.C. Johnson, Chicago Tribune)

• The Lakers have inquired about Pacers forward Paul George, who along with Butler is the highest-profile player on the market. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN.com)

• Boston could try and leverage Indiana and Chicago as it weighs a deal for George or Butler. The Celtics hold the most desirable assets with their collection of picks and young players. (The Vertical)

• ​Chicago forward Taj Gibson has emerged as a target for the Thunder. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

​

Wednesday Roundup

• The Nets traded Bojan Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough to the Wizards for Andrew Nicholson, Marcus Thornton and a lottery protected first-round pick in the 2017 draft.

• The Sixers acquired Ersan Ilyasova from the Hawks for Tiago Splitter and two second round picks.

• The Lakers are seeking a second-round pick for Nick Young. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

• The Detroit Pistons are listening to offers for center Andre Drummond and swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Portland Trail Blazers were among the teams but backed off when they were asked for C.J. McCollum in exchange for Drummond. The Nets missed out on DeMarcus Cousins and are also in the mix for Drummond. (ESPN)

•​ Andrew Bogut and Deron Williams were not at practice on Wednesday. Coach Rick Carlisle admitted that with the trade deadline looming, you can “read what you want into it.” (Dwain Price, Fort Worth-Star Telegram)

• A meeting between Paul George and Pacers ownership is a key factor that led the team to consider its direction with the deadline looming. The Pacers are looking at players including Jahlil Okafor (Sixers), Arron Afflalo (Kings), Allen Crabbe and Ed Davis (Blazers) to improve the team via trade. (Sam Amick, USA Today)

• Frustrated with a shifting role, veteran wing Wilson Chandler is seeking a trade out of Denver, and the Nuggets are aware he would like to be dealt. (Sam Amick, USA Today)

• Hawks GM Wes Wilcox said that Paul Millsap will not be traded and that keeping him this summer is the team’s first priority. (The Vertical)

• The Rockets, after adding Lou Williams, remain “motivated” to acquire a player in the $10–12 million salary range, offering expiring contracts and cash in return. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)