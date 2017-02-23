Give and Go: Can Magic Johnson save the Lakers?

Give and Go: Can Magic Johnson save the Lakers?

The most frantic stretch of the NBA regular season has arrived!

NBA trade deadline day is here, as all teams must complete trades by 3 p.m. ET. A few moves have already been made—DeMarcus Cousins is now a member of the Pelicans, Lou Williams is a Houston Rocket—and hopefully many more are on the way. Here, we’ll react to all the moves happening as the deadline approaches.

Will Lakers president Magic Johnson trade one of his Starbucks franchises for an athletic center? Will the Boston Celtics finally turn their coveted assets into a superstar player? Let’s all find out together.

Getty Images (3)

​

9:34 a.m. - Suns, Bulls Shopping Vets; Raptors Back?!?!?!

The Suns continue to shop Brandon Knight and other vets (including Tyson Chandler) but have struggled all week for traction on their guys. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and especially Nikola Mirotic ... Chicago Bulls all in play today on Deadline Day according to league sources. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Looks like the Bulls and Suns are both trying to unload some of their bigger contracts as we near the deadline. I can't imagine why any team would take on the Chandler contract unless Phoenix attaches a good draft pick.

Toronto's big Deadline Day decision, of course, is whether to finally surrender a first-rounder (likely with Jared Sullinger) for PJ Tucker. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

I would love for Toronto to make this trade. The Raps already acquired Serge Ibaka, and it would be awesome if they loaded up for a playoff run. With the Cavs facing some injury issues, you never know...

Minnesota's Ricky Rubio remains a significant target for the Knicks today, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

The needle could literally not move less.

9:09 a.m. - Thunder making a move?

The Thunder are frequently good for a Deadline Day surprise and league sources say Chicago's Taj Gibson has emerged as an OKC trade target. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Taj Gibson would be a solid pickup for OKC, who are currently relying on Domantas Sabonis to start at power forward. Personally, I’d like to see the Thunder pick up a wing player instead, because Russell Westbrook desperately needs to be surrounded by shooters. Let’s see if Wilson Chandler comes back into play at all...

The Sixers will make the best deal they can find, of course, but word is Jahlil Okafor's preferred destination on Deadline Day is Chicago. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Okafor has fallen out of favor pretty quickly with most NBA observers, but if Chicago can snag him without giving out a first-round pick, he could certainly be a decent reclamation project.