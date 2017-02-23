NBA

NBA Trade Deadline: The Crossover's Live Blog

  • With the 2017 NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching (3 PM ET), The Crossover's Rohan Nadkarni is live blogging all of the action. Follow all of the latest rumors, news and reports.
Rohan Nadkarni
an hour ago

The most frantic stretch of the NBA regular season has arrived! 

NBA trade deadline day is here, as all teams must complete trades by 3 p.m. ET. A few moves have already been made—DeMarcus Cousins is now a member of the Pelicans, Lou Williams is a Houston Rocket—and hopefully many more are on the way. Here, we’ll react to all the moves happening as the deadline approaches.

Will Lakers president Magic Johnson trade one of his Starbucks franchises for an athletic center? Will the Boston Celtics finally turn their coveted assets into a superstar player? Let’s all find out together. 

9:34 a.m. - Suns, Bulls Shopping Vets; Raptors Back?!?!?!

Looks like the Bulls and Suns are both trying to unload some of their bigger contracts as we near the deadline. I can't imagine why any team would take on the Chandler contract unless Phoenix attaches a good draft pick.

I would love for Toronto to make this trade. The Raps already acquired Serge Ibaka, and it would be awesome if they loaded up for a playoff run. With the Cavs facing some injury issues, you never know...

The needle could literally not move less.

9:09 a.m. - Thunder making a move?

Taj Gibson would be a solid pickup for OKC, who are currently relying on Domantas Sabonis to start at power forward. Personally, I’d like to see the Thunder pick up a wing player instead, because Russell Westbrook desperately needs to be surrounded by shooters. Let’s see if Wilson Chandler comes back into play at all...

Okafor has fallen out of favor pretty quickly with most NBA observers, but if Chicago can snag him without giving out a first-round pick, he could certainly be a decent reclamation project. 

 

