New York Knicks center Joakim Noah will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and miss the remainder of the season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Noah missed the end of the 2015-16 season as he dislocated his left shoulder and finished with just 29 games played. He previously underwent knee surgery in May 2014 as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

• NBA Trade Deadline Grades: Long Live The Kings

Noah is the first year of a four-year deal worth $72 million. He is averaging 5.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. Noah had missed several games before the All-Star break due to a hamstring injury. His last game was a six-minute performance in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 4.

Willy Hernangomez and Kyle O'Quinn are expected to see more playing time in Noah's absence.