Former NBA player Darko Milicic admitted to drinking before practices with the Pistons in a new interview with Serbia’s B92 that was translated into English on NBA Reddit.

The interview was published at the end of February. Milicic, the No. 2 pick in the 2003 draft (ahead of Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh), is regarded as one of the most notorious draft busts in history. Details about his off-court lifestyle choices continue to emerge more than a decade later.

"I'd do a lot of things differently now," Milicic said. "It's true that I ended up on a team that was trying to win a ring, which rarely happens to a No. 2 pick. But in the end, we're all looking for (excuses). I could say I didn't get a proper chance, however that's simply an (excuse). It's up to a young player to prove himself, work hard and wait for his chance.

"My approach was completely different, as a No. 2 pick coming from Europe. I thought I was sent by God. So I got into fights, got drunk before practices, spiting everyone, while in the end I was spiting myself."

Milicic has dabbled in professional kickboxing since the end of his eight-year NBA career. He now works as a farmer in his native Serbia.