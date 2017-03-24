Give and Go: NBA's best and worst rebuilding situations

Phoenix Suns point guard Devin Booker finished Friday night's 130–120 loss to the Boston Celtics with 70 points for a new Suns franchise record.

It is the most points score in an NBA game since Kobe Bryant scored 81 against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006.

Booker, 20, is the youngest player to score 70 points in a game.

He shot 52.5% from the floor and 92% (24 of 26) from the line. He shot 36% from beyond the three-point line and also posted six assists and eight rebounds.

Suns' Devin Booker becomes ninth different player to score 50+ points this season, setting new NBA record. Previous: 8 in 1990, 2016. — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 25, 2017

Booker joins a class of NBA players who have scored at least 70 points in a game, which includes: Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson and Elgin Baylor.

65 POINTS. 20 YEARS OLD.



Anyone else enjoying this?



#WeArePHX pic.twitter.com/wCYTHL4Bif — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 25, 2017

The Suns fell to 22–51 on the season.