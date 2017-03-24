NBA

Watch: Devin Booker scores 70 points to set Suns franchise record

Phoenix Suns point guard Devin Booker finished Friday night's 130–120 loss to the Boston Celtics with 70 points for a new Suns franchise record.

It is the most points score in an NBA game since Kobe Bryant scored 81 against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006.

Booker, 20, is the youngest player to score 70 points in a game.

He shot 52.5% from the floor and 92% (24 of 26) from the line. He shot 36% from beyond the three-point line and also posted six assists and eight rebounds.

Booker joins a class of NBA players who have scored at least 70 points in a game, which includes: Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson and Elgin Baylor.

The Suns fell to 22–51 on the season.

