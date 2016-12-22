The Giants and Eagles face off in a divisional game on Thursday Night Football.

New York is 10–4 and hits the road for a rivalry matchup that has lost a bit of luster given the Eagles are just 4–9. The Giants are finding ways to win on the road to the post-season, with an improving defense and playmakers on offense led by Odell Beckham Jr. Philly turns to rookie Carson Wentz at quarterback as they look to nab a late-season win.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Thursday, Dec. 22, 8:25 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network, NBC

Live stream: The game will stream live on Twitter.