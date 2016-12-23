NFL

Odell Beckham threw yelling, growling fit outside locker room after loss

Friday December 23rd, 2016

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was particularly peeved after the Giants’ 24–19 loss to the Eagles on Thursday Night Football, throwing a small fit outside the team’s locker room afterwards.

Beckham was caught on video with his fists clenched, growling and yelling as he had his head pinned against the wall before he was led away. The New York Post wrote that Beckham “stood facing a steel wall and banged his head into it, once, twice, three times, before team officials, including co-owner John Mara, consoled him, with Mara patting him on the back as Beckham slowly made his way into the locker room.”

The New York Daily News reported that Beckham had been “wailing” at the aluminum surface.

Here is what SNY and the Daily News’s Pat Leonard picked up postgame:

Beckham was likely upset over a potential game-winning touchdown pass that sailed just over his head late in the fourth quarter. He was much more subdued in the locker room, and discussed the play.

“I just didn’t make the play,” he told reporters. “It was where it needed to be, I just needed a little more gas in me to go get it.”

The third-year wideout finished with 11 catches for 150 yards.

– Kenny Ducey

