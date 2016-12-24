NFL

NFL Week 16 injury roundup: Titans lose Marcus Mariota, Jets lose Bryce Petty

SI Wire
an hour ago

Saturday was a brutal day for quarterbacks with Titans QB Marcus Mariota, Jets QB Bryce Petty and Browns QB Robert Griffin III all getting knocked out of their respective games. 

Mariota went down in the third quarter of the Titans matchup against the Jaguars with a grusome-looking ankle injury and was carted off the field. 

Griffin was taken to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the Browns game against the Chargers to be evaluated for a concussion. 

Petty was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second quarter of the Jets' loss to the Patriots after sustaining an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder.

A full list of injuries we’re tracking is below.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers — upper body, returned

The Packers quarterback sustained an apparent upper body injury in the second half of the Packers' 38–25 win over the Vikings. Rodgers' day was done after completing 28 of 38 passes for 347 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Marcus Mariota, Titans — Ankle, out

Mariota threw for 99 yards and one touchdown before getting carted off the field with an air cast on his right ankle.

Robert Griffin III, Browns — Concussion, out

He was replaced by Cody Kessler in the fourth quarter.

Joe Haden, Browns — Neck, out

Bryce Petty, Jets — Shoulder, out

Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced him in the Jets' eventual 41–3 loss.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets — Hamstring, out

He had one catch for 17 yards before exiting the game.

Brandon Marshall, Jets — Hip, did not return

Leonard Floyd, Bears — Concussion, out

Floyd was carted off the field in the second quarter and was later diagnosed with his second concussion in five weeks.

Kenneth Farrow, Chargers — Shoulder, out

Farrow had seven carries for 26 yards and caught three passes for 19 yards before sustaining the injury. 

