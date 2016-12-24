Down
enlarge
Raiders QB Derek Carr out 6-8 weeks
0:50 | NFL
Raiders QB Derek Carr out 6-8 weeks
NFL

Raiders QB Derek Carr expected to miss six to eight weeks after surgery

SI Wire
Saturday December 24th, 2016

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr broke his fibula in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Colts, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio announced.

Carr, who was helped off the field after suffering the injury on a sack, will have surgery on Tuesday. Carr's recovery is expected to take six-to-eight weeks after the surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Raiders led 33–14 when Carr went down with what appeared to be a serious injury. Television cameras appeared to catch Carr mouthing, "it's broken." 

Carr's foot appeared to get twisted in the ground while he was being tackled. He was helped off the field, hopping on his way to the sideline and avoiding putting pressure on his right leg. 

The Raiders beat the Colts 33–25, improving their record to 12–3 and solidifying their hold on the top spot in the AFC West. Carr, an MVP candidate, has thrown for 25 touchdowns and 3,705 yards this season. 

Matt McGloin is Oakland's backup quarterback. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters