Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr broke his fibula in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Colts, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio announced.

Carr, who was helped off the field after suffering the injury on a sack, will have surgery on Tuesday. Carr's recovery is expected to take six-to-eight weeks after the surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Raiders led 33–14 when Carr went down with what appeared to be a serious injury. Television cameras appeared to catch Carr mouthing, "it's broken."

Carr's foot appeared to get twisted in the ground while he was being tackled. He was helped off the field, hopping on his way to the sideline and avoiding putting pressure on his right leg.

Tough to see from this angle, but one look at Carr's injury. (via @SportsDailyBlog)https://t.co/070qNZulN8 — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) December 24, 2016

Not GIF'ing the actual injury, but you can see Derek Carr saying "It's Broke"... pic.twitter.com/DEoHOyYWBG — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) December 24, 2016

The Raiders beat the Colts 33–25, improving their record to 12–3 and solidifying their hold on the top spot in the AFC West. Carr, an MVP candidate, has thrown for 25 touchdowns and 3,705 yards this season.

Matt McGloin is Oakland's backup quarterback.