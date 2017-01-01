Chicago Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery is ready to look past the disappointing 3–13 season and guaranteed a Super Bowl title next season.

“I guarantee you we are going to win the Super Bowl next year,” Jeffery told reporters after the Bears' 38–10 finale loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears finished the year 0–8 on the road and tied for the most losses in franchise history since the NFL expanded to 16 games in 1978.

After a 31–17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in September, Jeffery expressed hope that the Bears would be on top at the end of the season.

• NFL playoff picture: Who'll play for Super Bowl LI?

“Trust me when I tell you,” Jeffrey said. “Remember this date, Sunday Night Football. At the end of the year, the Bears are going to be on top. Believe that.”

In November, Jeffery was suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.