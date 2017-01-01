Broncos corner Aqib Talib and Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree got mixed up during Sunday’s game, and it became rather personal after the move Talib pulled early on.

“I told him if he wears that chain in front of me I'm gonna snatched it off him,” he told reporters after the game.

He grabbed Crabtree’s gold chain necklace and yanked it so hard that it snapped.

Did he try to take it off his neck to wear for himself, or break it? Either way, it was a cold move.

– Kenny Ducey