NFL

Watch: Aqib Talib grabs Michael Crabtree’s gold chain necklace and snaps it

SI Wire
Sunday January 1st, 2017

Broncos corner Aqib Talib and Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree got mixed up during Sunday’s game, and it became rather personal after the move Talib pulled early on.

“I told him if he wears that chain in front of me I'm gonna snatched it off him,” he told reporters after the game.

He grabbed Crabtree’s gold chain necklace and yanked it so hard that it snapped.

Did he try to take it off his neck to wear for himself, or break it? Either way, it was a cold move.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters