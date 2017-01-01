Week 17 finds that the majority of teams have nothing to play for and those who already have their playoff seeds and positioning locked will be inclined to rest their players to get ready for the postseason run.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Justin Houston will not play, and Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick has been shut down for the season with a wrist injury. Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (elbow/wrist) and Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (elbow/wrist) will also sit out their team's season finales.

The Steelers, who have wrapped up the AFC North, will sit Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Maurkice Pouncey.

Here is a list of notable injury updates is below.

• Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills (foot) — Active

• Tony Romo, QB, Cowboys (back) — Active

• Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers (hip/knee) — Inactive

• Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills - Inactive

• Tyron Smith, OT, Cowboys (knee) — Inactive

• Tom Brady, QB, Patriots (thigh) — Active

• Malcolm Mitchell, WR, Patriots (knee) — Inactive

• Jordan Matthews, WR, Eagles (ankle) - Inactive

• Chris Ivory, RB, Jaguars (hamstring) - Inactive

• Danny Amendola, WR, Patriots (ankle) - Inactive

• Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings (hip) - Inactive

• Jeremy Hill, RB, Benglas (knee) - Inactive

• Brandon Marshall, WR, Jets (hip, shoulder) - Inactive