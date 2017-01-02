The NFL coaching carousel is in full swing and as the regular season has concluded, a number of teams have already made changes at the top.

The 49ers, Broncos, Jaguars, Bills, Rams and Chargers are all looking for a new head coach, and the 49ers are also looking for a new general manager.

Keep up to date on the latest National Football League news and rumors below.

• NFL Black Monday Tracker: Latest coaching vacancies and the best fits for each team

11 a.m. ET

• The Jacksonville Jaguars will interview Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith for their head coaching job. (Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times)

10 a.m ET

• Gary Kubiak officially resigns as the Denver Broncos head coach. (Team announcement)

9 a.m. ET

• Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay is set to interview for the Rams job this week. (Albert Breer, MMQB)

• The 49ers have requested interviews with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for its open head coaching job, and with Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio for the GM job (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Rams will like interview McDaniels, Patriots defensive oordinator Matt Patricia and McVay. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Jaguars have requested to interview McDaniels and Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The 49ers have requested permission to interview Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard for their GM job. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone met with Shad Khan to discuss its coaching opening. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

8 a.m. ET

• New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton met with general manager Mickey Loomis on Sunday to discuss Payton's future with the team. (Mike Triplett, ESPN)

• After a 2–14 season, the 49ers fired head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke. (Team announcement)

• The Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy, who led San Diego to a 5–11 record this season and went 27–36 over four seasons as head coach. (Team announcement)

• The New York Jets plan on bringing back head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan next season. (Team announcement)

• Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak has reportedly told players that he is retiring after two seasons with the team. According to an earlier report by ESPN, Kubiak's family is concerned about his health, as he has had several incidents in the past few years to cause him to miss games. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)