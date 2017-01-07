NFL

Watch: Seahawks’ Paul Richardson reaches around defender for crazy touchdown catch

SI Wire
Sunday January 8th, 2017

Seahawks' wideout Paul Richardson reached around Lions defensive back James Ihedigbo to make a crazy touchdown catch during Saturday’s wild card playoff game.

With Seattle facing a 4th-and-goal from the 1, Russell Wilson lobbed the ball to Richardson, who somehow used only his left hand to pull it in.

Richardson, 24, was a second round pick out of Colorado in 2014.

UPDATE (10:55 p.m. ET): He did it again.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters