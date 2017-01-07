Seahawks' wideout Paul Richardson reached around Lions defensive back James Ihedigbo to make a crazy touchdown catch during Saturday’s wild card playoff game.

With Seattle facing a 4th-and-goal from the 1, Russell Wilson lobbed the ball to Richardson, who somehow used only his left hand to pull it in.

Richardson, 24, was a second round pick out of Colorado in 2014.

UPDATE (10:55 p.m. ET): He did it again.