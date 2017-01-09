Down
enlarge
Report: Jaguars to hire Doug Marrone as head coach
1:03 | NFL
Report: Jaguars to hire Doug Marrone as head coach
NFL

Report: Jaguars to hire Doug Marrone as head coach

SI Wire
3 hours ago

The Jaguars are planning to hire interim head coach Doug Marrone as the team’s permanent coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. 

Marrone, 52, joined the Jaguars in 2014 as assistant head coach and offensive line coach after two seasons as the head coach of the Bills. Marrone went 9–7 in his final season in Buffalo before taking advantage of a clause in his contract that allowed him leave the team and still to collect his full 2015 salary while working for another team. 

The Jaguars fired head coach Gus Bradley with two games left this year after four seasons in charge. Marrone was then installed as the interim head coach. 

Marrone’s first head coaching job came with Syracuse, his alma mater, in 2009. He stayed with the Orange until 2012, compiling a 25–25 record. 

The Jaguars also reportedly interviewed Tom Coughlin, Harold Goodwin, Mike Smith, Kyle Shanahan and Josh McDaniels. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters