Report: Jaguars to hire Doug Marrone as head coach

The Jaguars are planning to hire interim head coach Doug Marrone as the team’s permanent coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Marrone, 52, joined the Jaguars in 2014 as assistant head coach and offensive line coach after two seasons as the head coach of the Bills. Marrone went 9–7 in his final season in Buffalo before taking advantage of a clause in his contract that allowed him leave the team and still to collect his full 2015 salary while working for another team.

The Jaguars fired head coach Gus Bradley with two games left this year after four seasons in charge. Marrone was then installed as the interim head coach.

Marrone’s first head coaching job came with Syracuse, his alma mater, in 2009. He stayed with the Orange until 2012, compiling a 25–25 record.

The Jaguars also reportedly interviewed Tom Coughlin, Harold Goodwin, Mike Smith, Kyle Shanahan and Josh McDaniels.