The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, and they're leaving their old logo behind in San Diego.

The team unveiled a new logo on Thursday after team chairman Dean Spanos officially announced the franchise would relocate to Los Angeles.

The new Los Angeles Chargers logo will feature the letters LA, in a similar style as the Los Angeles Dodgers logo. In the Chargers' new logo, the L features a lightning bolt.

The new logo from the now-Los Angeles @Chargers pic.twitter.com/rm4NorXtOA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017

“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season,” Spanos wrote in a letter. “San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity, and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years. But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers.”

The Chargers will play at the 30,000-seat Stubhub Center in Carson before moving into a $1.5 billion stadium in Inglewood in 2019. The team will share the Inglewood facility with the Rams, who relocated to L.A. prior to the 2016 season.

- Scooby Axson