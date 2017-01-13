Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter will return to the sidelines for this weekend's AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being placed on leave following an arrest last weekend, the team announced.

Porter was arrested Sunday night after an altercation with a police officer, hours after the team beat the Miami Dolphins in a AFC Wild Card Game, prompting the team to place him on leave.

"At this time, we have decided that Joey Porter will return to our coaching staff for the game in Kansas City this weekend," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement released Friday. "We have reviewed the available information regarding the incident that took place on Sunday night. We have also reviewed the communication from the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office indicating the intention of that office to withdraw all but the summary offense charges.

"As an organization, we have great respect for the job the City of Pittsburgh Police perform for our community. We also respect the fact that there are ongoing legal proceedings stemming from the incident. We will await the outcome of the legal process and communicate further with the NFL regarding the Personal Conduct Policy before making any further decisions on potential discipline."

According to the published reports, Porter was arrested outside The Flats Bar on the south side of Pittsburgh hours after the Steelers’ 30–12 opening-round playoff win over the Dolphins.

Porter was initially charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and terroristic threats, but charges of aggravated assault involving a police officer and a simple assault charge were later dropped.

The remaining citations have fines of up to $500 and 90 days in jail on each charge.

Porter played eight seasons with the Steelers and is in his third year as a coach.

- Scooby Axson