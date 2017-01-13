Down
NFL divisional round odds: Packers, Steelers the road underdogs for Sunday's matchups

OddsShark
an hour ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers are two of the hottest teams left in the playoff field heading into this weekend’s Divisional Round, but both are listed as small road underdogs in Sunday’s NFL action at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Pittsburgh will be looking to beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time this season, while Green Bay will be trying to avenge an earlier defeat against the Dallas Cowboys and take out the NFC’s top seed.

The Steelers crushed the Chiefs 43–14 as 3.5-point home favorites back in Week 4, and they find themselves as 1.5-point underdogs at Arrowhead Stadium for the rematch. In that first meeting, Pittsburgh dominated Kansas City in every facet of the game, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throwing a season-high five touchdown passes and running back Le’Veon Bell rushing for 144 yards on just 18 carries.

Both Roethlisberger and Bell have been playing at that level during an eight-game winning streak along with wide receiver Antonio Brown, who also scored twice in that game against the Chiefs.

The Packers lost to the Cowboys 30–16 as 5.5-point home favorites in Week 6. Dallas rookie QB Dak Prescott outplayed Green Bay counterpart Aaron Rodgers, and fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott ran for 157 yards on 28 carries against the Packers’ defense. Green Bay, which was missing its top three cornerbacks in that first meeting, has limited opponents to 94.7 rushing yards per game.

Green Bay is currently riding a seven-game winning streak and the team has won the previous five meetings with the Cowboys—although none of those came versus Prescott and Elliott, two of the league’s best rookies.

Dallas is a 4.5-point home favorite this time around and has gone 7–0 straight up and 5–2 against the spread in its last seven games at AT&T Stadium, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. Home field could be the difference in both of Sunday’s games because the Packers have lost nine of the past 10 road meetings, and the Steelers have dropped three of four at Kansas City with an 0–4 mark ATS.

