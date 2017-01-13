Down
enlarge
Packers WR Jordy Nelson (ribs) ruled out vs. Cowboys
0:44 | NFL
Packers WR Jordy Nelson (ribs) ruled out vs. Cowboys
NFL

Packers WR Jordy Nelson (ribs) ruled out vs. Cowboys

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson will not play in the team's NFC Divisional Playoff against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday because of a rib injury, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Nelson left Sunday’s 38–13 wild-card game win over the New York Giants in the first half after taking a hit to the side, and needed a cart to bring him off the field. 

"We'll re-evaluate Monday. He's going through a workout now. He's feeling better every day," McCarthy said of Nelson.

Nelson, who was the Packers leading receiver during the regular season, had one catch for 13 yards before leaving the game against the Giants.

The Packers' other receivers stepped up in Nelson's absence. Randall Cobb caught five passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns, and Davante Adams tallied eight receptions for 125 yards with one touchdown.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters