Report: Jaguars interviewed Chip Kelly for head coach vacancy

31 minutes ago

Former 49ers and Eagles head coach Chip Kelly had an interview with the Jaguars about their vacant head coaching job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports

Jacksonville eventually decided to hire interim head coach Doug Marrone on a full-time basis

Kelly was fired after just one season in San Francisco, during which the Niners went 2–14. The former Oregon coach previously went 26–21 in three seasons with the Eagles. 

Jags’ revamped front office opts for continuity by hiring Doug Marrone

Kelly’s name was also thrown around in connection with the head coach opening at Cal after the Golden Bears fired Sonny Dykes. The school ended up hiring Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox. Kelly said this month that he would not rule out a return to college

