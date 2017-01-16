Down
Mike Tomlin calls Patriots “a–holes” in video posted by Antonio Brown
Mike Tomlin calls Patriots "a–holes" in video posted by Antonio Brown
Report: Antonio Brown may face fine for locker room live stream

SI Wire
24 minutes ago

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown could be fined by the NFL for his Facebook Live stream on Sunday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports

Brown posted the stream from inside the Pittsburgh locker room right after the team’s win over the Chiefs. The NFL’s ban on social media posts begins 90 minutes before kickoff and runs until after postgame interviews. Brown’s stream was posted before the players met with the media. 

The video made headlines Monday because it captured head coach Mike Tomlin’s postgame speech to his players, in which he referred to the Patriots as “those a--holes.”

Asked about the video Monday morning, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said, “I don’t think that would go over well with our coach.” Coach Bill Belichick also poked fun at the issue in his press conference Monday. 

The Patriots and Steelers will meet in the AFC Championship game on Sunday in Foxborough. 

