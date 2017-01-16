Antonio Brown’s decision to live stream the postgame scene in the Steelers locker room wouldn’t fly on the Patriots, Tom Brady said Monday.

After the Steelers beat the Chiefs on Sunday night, Brown streamed the locker room celebration on Facebook Live, including head coach Mike Tomlin’s postgame speech. The video captured Tomlin referring to the Patriots as “those a--holes.”

Brady said that wouldn’t have happened in New England.

“That’s against our team policy, so I don’t think that would go over well with our coach,” Brady said on WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan. “Every coach has a different style. Our coach, he’s been in the league for 42 years and he’s pretty old school. He’s not into social media and I think he lets everyone know that. I think our team has a policy, we don’t show anything that should be private because he feels when we are inside our stadium, inside the walls, there has to be a degree of privacy that we have. What’s done in the locker room should stay in the locker room.”

The Patriots play the Steelers on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.