Super Bowl champion Joe Theismann thinks Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown betrayed the trust of his teammates when he posted a Facebook Live stream from the locker room after the Steelers' win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Theismann told SI Now's Maggie Gray that he took issue with Brown posting comments from coach Mike Tomlin that were meant to be shared privately with the players.

"I didn't like Antonio Brown posting something that takes place in a locker room right after a game. I think that was wrong," Theismann said. "That's a sacred place, the locker room. If a coach is talking in a locker room before the press and everybody gets in, that's meant for the team. That's not meant for publication. I think Antonio Brown overstepped his bounds by taping his coach and putting it on Facebook.

"I think that's wrong. I think that betrays the trust in the locker room."

In the 18-minute video, which has since been removed from Brown's Facebook, Tomlin could be heard referring to the Patriots as "a--holes."

“Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations,” Tomlin said in his postgame speech. “We spotted those a--holes a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We gonna touch down at 4 o’clock in the f------ morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that ass. But you ain’t gotta tell them we coming ... Keep a low profile.”

The Steelers will play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET.