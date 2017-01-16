NFL

Mike Tomlin filmed referring to Patriots as ‘a--holes’ by Antonio Brown on Facebook Live

SI Wire
an hour ago

In an 18-minute Facebook Live video shot by Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown after Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs, coach Mike Tomlin expressed his disappointment that his team had to give the “a-------” Patriots an extra day of preparation.

Pittsburgh defeated Kansas City 18–16 in the Divisional round, over 24 hours after the Patriots advanced to the AFC Championship Game with a win over the Texans.

“Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations,” Tomlin said in his postgame speech. “We spotted those a******* a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We gonna touch down at 4 o’clock in the f****** morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that ass. But you ain’t gotta tell them we coming ... Keep a low profile.”

Here’s a short snippet from the video, which contains some NSFW language. You can view the rest on Brown’s Facebook page.

There was also a message given to the team about staying off social media, to which either Brown or someone near him replied “f--- that.”

​The two sides have a long-standing rivalry, and have had several tense playoff meetings over the past few years. 

Their AFC Championship Game bout will begin at 6:40 p.m. ET next Sunday, after the Packers meet the Falcons at 3:05 p.m. ET.

– Kenny Ducey

