NFL

Travis Kelce: Official who called holding on Eric Fisher ‘shouldn’t even be able to work at Foot Locker’

SI Wire
an hour ago

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ripped officials following Kansas City’s Divisional-round playoff loss to the Steelers on Sunday, calling a late-game holding call on tackle Eric Fisher ‘horses---’ and saying the referee who made the call didn’t deserve to wear a striped jersey.

“That was horses---, flat out,” Kelce told reporters after the game. “He shouldn’t be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again. He shouldn’t even be able to work at f------ Foot Locker.”

Kelce was referring to a call on Fisher that nullified the Chiefs’ game-tying two-point conversion.

An official threw a flag after Fisher pushed Steelers defensive lineman James Harrison to the ground while blocking.

Kansas City fell, 18–16. Pittsburgh will face New England in next week’s AFC Championship Game.

– Kenny Ducey

