Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ripped officials following Kansas City’s Divisional-round playoff loss to the Steelers on Sunday, calling a late-game holding call on tackle Eric Fisher ‘horses---’ and saying the referee who made the call didn’t deserve to wear a striped jersey.

“That was horses---, flat out,” Kelce told reporters after the game. “He shouldn’t be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again. He shouldn’t even be able to work at f------ Foot Locker.”

Kelce was referring to a call on Fisher that nullified the Chiefs’ game-tying two-point conversion.

An official threw a flag after Fisher pushed Steelers defensive lineman James Harrison to the ground while blocking.

Kansas City fell, 18–16. Pittsburgh will face New England in next week’s AFC Championship Game.

