NFL

Report: Slim chance for Packers' Jordy Nelson return in NFC Championship Game

SI Wire
an hour ago

There is a slim chance for Jordy Nelson to play in the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Nelson sustained broken ribs against the New York Giants in the NFC wild-card round, but did not suffer any major internal injury. He was not cleared to play against the Dallas Cowboys in the Packers' NFC divisional playoff game.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that he was not sure if Nelson would practice on Wednesday.

Peter King's Monday Morning QB: Final Four is Set

Nelson is coming off a season in which he led the Packers with 97 catches and 1,257 receiving yards. He was Aaron Rodgers's top target in the end zone and led the NFL with 14 touchdowns.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters