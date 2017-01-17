There is a slim chance for Jordy Nelson to play in the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Nelson sustained broken ribs against the New York Giants in the NFC wild-card round, but did not suffer any major internal injury. He was not cleared to play against the Dallas Cowboys in the Packers' NFC divisional playoff game.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that he was not sure if Nelson would practice on Wednesday.

Nelson is coming off a season in which he led the Packers with 97 catches and 1,257 receiving yards. He was Aaron Rodgers's top target in the end zone and led the NFL with 14 touchdowns.